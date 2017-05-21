WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viralPosted: Updated:
Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.>>
Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.>>
Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.>>
Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves. Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.>>
Unruly, 'disheveled' man subdued on jet heading to Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) - A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu Friday, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.>>
Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Wayne Longo repeats the names rapidly. He doesn't have to think long about the men and women he has known who have died in uniform during his 37 years as a police officer, and those he knew who have died since. Longo, a former state trooper, investigations lieutenant and Coeur d'Alene police chief, keeps the names close.>>
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.>>
Teen arrested in standoff also charged in Hai's Market robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police say a teenager arrested after a 3-hour stand-off in Spokane Valley on Tuesday is also facing charges related to an armed robbery at Hai's Market. Detectives forwarded three felony charges related to last week's Hai's Market robbery to prosecutors. The 16-year-old will face charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault and drive by shooting.>>
Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis. When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it. "Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said. Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners. "We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.>>
Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.>>
Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington. In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.>>
Tips for a safe Torchlight Parade
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane public safety officials want residents and visitors to enjoy a safe, well-attended Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade. Police officers will be providing security for the event and attendees will find a uniformed police officer and/or SPD volunteer at every intersection along the parade route.>>
Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Mexico as part of trade delegation
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee says that Washington state and Mexico are seeking to find more ways to work together on combatting climate change. Inslee, who was in Mexico Friday as part of a trade delegation, signed a 'letter of intent' with Mexico's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.>>
