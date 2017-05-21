Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

By RALPH BARTHOLDT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Wayne Longo repeats the names rapidly.

He doesn't have to think long about the men and women he has known who have died in uniform during his 37 years as a police officer, and those he knew who have died since.
    
Longo, a former state trooper, investigations lieutenant and Coeur d'Alene police chief, keeps the names close.
    
As the nation observes police week, with officers from across the country attending a Washington, D.C., memorial commemorating the more than 21,000 men and women in law enforcement who have died in the line of duty, Longo's memory is more regional, reported the Coeur d'Alene Press.
    
Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore is among the names he recounts.
    
But there is another one that is personal, because Longo was there.
    
He was among the officers who arrested Scott Yager, the man who shot and killed Trooper Linda C. Huff in Coeur d'Alene on a June evening 19 years ago as Longo was heading home after working late.
    
"We had served a search warrant and I was tired and driving home," Longo remembers. "I no sooner got home when they called me."
    
An officer was down.
    
"I screamed back and was one of the first ones there and we took Yager into custody," Longo said.
    
Huff was dead, lying in the parking lot in back of Idaho State Police District 1 headquarters. Despite having her spinal cord severed with a 9mm bullet and being shot 17 times, Huff had somehow returned fire, striking Yager once in the shoulder and once in the throat.
    
Yager was later sentenced to life in prison without parole, but the memory of that night still burns for Longo. He revisits it each time he hears of an officer being shot and killed.
    
Longo was in Montana when an officer in Three Forks, near Bozeman, was killed this week by a gunman.
    
"It's like pulling off a scab," Longo said. "It starts to bleed again."
    
And then the second-guessing starts.
    
"You think, is there something you could have done differently?" Longo said. "It's a shock. You think of the loss to their family."
    
Huff and her husband, also a trooper, had three children. She had served with Idaho State Police for 14 months and was posthumously awarded the Idaho Law Enforcement and Firefighting Medal of Honor - the first one in the state.
    
Her death at the hands of a gunman was a jolt to local law enforcement and a North Idaho community that felt remote, and isolated enough, to be shielded from the metropolitan problems that included cop killings.
    
"That was the public sentiment," said Fred Swanson, a former ISP lieutenant who was the lead investigator in the Huff shooting. "That doesn't happen here. And it wasn't a traffic accident gone bad, or something. It was an ambush."
    
The shooting was an awakening.
    
"It really affected a lot of officers, not just ISP," he said. "This can happen anywhere."
    
When Swanson was called out around midnight, June 17, 1998, he drove up to an officer guarding a portion of the road near ISP headquarters where the shooting occurred.
    
"I asked him what's going on," Swanson said. "When he told me, we had tears in both our eyes. I thought, 'Holy shit!'"
    
Like Huff, the latest North Idaho law enforcement casualty, Sgt. Greg Moore of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, posthumously received the Medal of Honor. Moore was shot and killed May 5, 2015, while patrolling a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood where several burglaries had occurred.
    
His alleged assailant, Jonathan Renfro, is in custody awaiting trial. Moore, who served 14 years, is survived by his wife and two children.
    
Huff was further memorialized when, in 2008, state police named their District 1 office in her name. The 40,000-square-foot Linda Huff Building on the 600 block of Wilbur Avenue houses patrol, investigations as well as forensics and dispatch.
    
It serves as a continuing reminder.
    
"So many people knew Linda," Longo said. "As we get older, there's fewer of us who were there when she was."
    
But when someone falls next to you, Longo said, the small community of law enforcement takes notice.
    
"We feel it across the board."
    
___
    
Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:25:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

  • Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-21 04:13:30 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper

    Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:37:13 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Wayne Longo repeats the names rapidly. He doesn't have to think long about the men and women he has known who have died in uniform during his 37 years as a police officer, and those he knew who have died since. Longo, a former state trooper, investigations lieutenant and Coeur d'Alene police chief, keeps the names close.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Wayne Longo repeats the names rapidly. He doesn't have to think long about the men and women he has known who have died in uniform during his 37 years as a police officer, and those he knew who have died since. Longo, a former state trooper, investigations lieutenant and Coeur d'Alene police chief, keeps the names close.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:26:57 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>
    •   