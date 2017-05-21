Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

CALDWELL, Idaho -

The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.
    
The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse.
    
Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.
    
The infant was taken to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead.
    
Lt. Dave Wright said Sunday that the child was in the car of a male caretaker. He didn't specify the relationship between the child and the man.
    
No arrests have been made.
    
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

