Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.



The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse.



Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.



The infant was taken to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead.



Lt. Dave Wright said Sunday that the child was in the car of a male caretaker. He didn't specify the relationship between the child and the man.



No arrests have been made.



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)