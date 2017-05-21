Bond increased for man charged in lethal meth case

A judge has increased the bond for a Spokane, Washington, man charged with forcing the grandson of a former Post Falls, Idaho, mayor to ingest a lethal dose of methamphetamine.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that Shaun Patrick Kelly's bond was set at $1 million last week after he was accused of stealing a van and eluding police while out on bail on a second-degree murder charge.



Prosecutors say he pointed a gun at Evan Larkin in 2015 and made him eat a fatal dose of meth to prove he wasn't a police informant.



He pleaded not guilty.



Kelly was in court Thursday after he was arrested for stealing a U-Haul truck in Spokane Valley and eluding police in Idaho. He was charged with grand theft and eluding.



Gardner filed a motion to increase the bond amount from $25,000. Kelly's lawyer didn't object.



