Trump lavishes praise on Saudis, but silent on human rights - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump lavishes praise on Saudis, but silent on human rights

Posted: Updated:
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -

President Donald Trump has lavished praise on Saudi Arabia during his visit to the desert kingdom, calling the country "magnificent."
    
But he's stayed silent on Saudi Arabia's abysmal human rights record, cementing his willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy. He told Saudi leaders and the heads of other countries in the region that he wasn't there to "lecture" them.
    
The closest Trump came to acknowledging the human rights situation was a call for the region's leaders to stand together against "the oppression of women."
    
A White House official later said the president did raise women's rights in his private meetings with Saudi officials, and noted that administration officials broached the topic in their talks in the lead-up to the trip.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:25:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:14:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Spokanites savor spring sunshine

    Spokanites savor spring sunshine

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:10:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather on Sunday is what we’ve all been waiting for. The flowers at Manito Park are popping up and people are all over enjoying the sunshine. “Work all week and come home on the weekends and have time to do stuff with your families it's awesome. I mean we've had such a long winter. So it's really great to have this weather,” says Patrick Lowden. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather on Sunday is what we’ve all been waiting for. The flowers at Manito Park are popping up and people are all over enjoying the sunshine. “Work all week and come home on the weekends and have time to do stuff with your families it's awesome. I mean we've had such a long winter. So it's really great to have this weather,” says Patrick Lowden. 

    >>
    •   