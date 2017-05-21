Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.



Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.



Penner says the search for DeOrr Kunz Jr. was not prompted by a specific tip or new evidence. He says it's just something they need to keep working on.



The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is creating an age-progression sketch of DeOrr. He was two when he disappeared in July 2015.



The sketch is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and will show what DeOrr might look like today as a 4-year-old.



Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

