Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

Update: Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m.

It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. Ostrich communicated with airport personnel to conduct a "fly-by" to get the status of the landing gear. As the aircraft made the fly-by it was determined that the front landing gear was not all the way out.

Ostrich decided to attempt a controlled landing at the airport, and circled the airport to burn off excess fuel. At 4:30 p.m. the aircraft landed safely on the runway. The front landing gear did collapse when it touched down, but the pilot was able to keep the nose up long enough to prevent any major damage or injury.

The aircraft was described as a 1956 Beech, fixed-wing, single engine plane with only one occupant. The pilot was not injured.

The investigation was handed over to the FAA and the CDA Airport Sunday evening.

Previous coverage:

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a small plane crash landed near Coeur d'Alene Airport Sunday evening.

Kootenai County deputies report the airplane reported having landing gear issues and circled the airport for about 45 minutes before the pilot had to crash land the two-person aircraft. Only one person was on board the plane at the time.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash landing. The plane did sustain some minor damage.

Additional details were not immediately available.