Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby's sex assault case

Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby's sex assault casePosted: Updated:
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.>>
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse
The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse. The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.>>
Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues.>>
Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.>>
Bond increased for man charged in lethal meth case
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A judge has increased the bond for a Spokane, Washington, man charged with forcing the grandson of a former Post Falls, Idaho, mayor to ingest a lethal dose of methamphetamine.>>
Chris Cornell to be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
NEW YORK (AP) - Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday. Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service. Cornell's body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday. He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.>>
Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby's sex assault case
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyers say Cosby is "looking forward" to getting jury selection started in Pittsburgh and is "holding up fine" as the trial nears. Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says he hopes the process will go fairly quickly. Lawyers hope to have a jury in place this week.>>
Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.>>
Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues.>>
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
Spokanites savor spring sunshine
SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather on Sunday is what we’ve all been waiting for. The flowers at Manito Park are popping up and people are all over enjoying the sunshine. “Work all week and come home on the weekends and have time to do stuff with your families it's awesome. I mean we've had such a long winter. So it's really great to have this weather,” says Patrick Lowden.>>
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.>>
In case you missed it: 2017 Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade
SPOKANE, Wash. - Since 1938 the mission of Spokane's Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade has been to honor the military, recognize youth and highlight the Inland Northwest. If you missed any of the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday you can watch the whole thing again via the video player above.>>
Trump lavishes praise on Saudis, but silent on human rights
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump has lavished praise on Saudi Arabia during his visit to the desert kingdom, calling the country "magnificent." But he's stayed silent on Saudi Arabia's abysmal human rights record, cementing his willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy. He told Saudi leaders and the heads of other countries in the region that he wasn't there to "lecture" them.>>
UN Security Council to consult on N Korea missile: diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.N. diplomats say the Security Council will hold urgent consultations on the latest North Korea missile test. The council diplomats say the closed discussion was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea and will take place Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting hasn't been officially announced.>>
