Chris Cornell to be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

NEW YORK (AP) - Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.
    
Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.
    
Cornell's body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday.
    
He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.
    
The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.
    
Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.
    
The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.
    
Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to Cornell during Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

