New Pediatric guidelines: No fruit juice for kids younger than 1

Children should not be given fruit juice before they are 1 year old unless it's advised by a doctor, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is the first change to the academy's fruit juice recommendation since 2001.

Past guidelines advised against juice for babies under six months, but doctors are concerned about childhood obesity and dental health.

They say juice is full of calories and sugar, and is not a good substitute for fresh fruit.

Despite this change, the Academy is standing by juice. The new guidelines say that 100% fresh or reconstituted fruit juice can be a healthy part of a well-balanced diet for children older than 1. The new policy also recommends four ounces of juice a day for toddlers, and six ounces for pre-schoolers.