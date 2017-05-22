New Pediatric guidelines: No fruit juice for kids younger than 1 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New Pediatric guidelines: No fruit juice for kids younger than 1

Posted: Updated:
by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
Connect

Children should not be given fruit juice before they are 1 year old unless it's advised by a doctor, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is the first change to the academy's fruit juice recommendation since 2001.

Past guidelines advised against juice for babies under six months, but doctors are concerned about childhood obesity and dental health.

They say juice is full of calories and sugar, and is not a good substitute for fresh fruit.  

Despite this change, the Academy is standing by juice. The new guidelines say that 100% fresh or reconstituted fruit juice can be a healthy part of a well-balanced diet for children older than 1. The new policy also recommends four ounces of juice a day for toddlers, and six ounces for pre-schoolers.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:55:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

    Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:25:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.      The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.      The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington. 

    >>

  • Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries

    Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:18:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning around was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison. Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning around was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison. Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.

    >>

  • Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites

    Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:18:50 GMT

    KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.

    >>
    •   