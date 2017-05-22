Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries

Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning around was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison.

Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway. The man riding the bike was taken to the hospital. The driver of the minivan stayed on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Due to the serious injuries, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit Investigators were called to the scene, as were SIRT volunteers to assist with traffic control.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Deputies say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Investigators continue to process evidence and conduct interviews as they work to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10063988.