Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd

LONDON (AP) -- Some people have all the luck.

Consider the person who dropped about 10 pounds (about $15) around 30 years ago on what was thought to be a piece of costume jewelry - it turned out to be a 26.27 carat white diamond.

The gem bought at a flea market is expected to fetch about 350,000 pounds ($454,000) when it is auctioned by Sotheby's next month.

The buyer had no idea of the ring's value because 19th-century diamonds were not cut to show off their brilliance and clarity.

The auction house's jewelry department chief, Jessica Wyndham, said Monday the owner wore it on a daily basis, unaware that it was a real diamond.

She called it "an amazing find." The owners have asked not to be identified.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.

Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.

The drug was divided up into dozens of little plastic bags. Police Chief Paul Schnell says because it was packaged for distribution or sale, its owner, if identified, could face a felony charge that would carry a sentence of more than a year in jail.



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool.

Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning.

Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park.

Poe says he tried to stop the car. He says he left it in the pool because he had to go home to care for his son.

Police say Poe has given conflicting accounts about what happened. He's been cited for leaving the scene and for not having car insurance.

Poe is due in court next month. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) -- A humpback whale that made a big splash with boaters after wandering into a Southern California harbor was on the move again Sunday after finding its way back to the open ocean.

"We have great news," an ecstatic Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins told The Associated Press. "The whale was able to find its way out."

Authorities may have helped it on its way by playing a continuous loop of humpback whale feeding sounds overnight near the harbor's entrance-exit point.

The idea was to draw the whale toward the open water under the belief there would be something good to eat.

The 40-foot-long creature had wowed boaters and passers-by on shore for hours Saturday after it arrived in the small fishing harbor north of Los Angeles.

People stood on small boats and docks watching it swim back and forth and occasionally surface.

Whale experts told Higgins it appeared to be a healthy juvenile, although he didn't know its age.

The Coast Guard, National Parks Service, authorities and volunteers spent hours trying unsuccessfully to shepherd it back to the ocean.

After blocking its path with boats and banging on pipes failed to work, they tried the whale feeding sounds. The tactic finally succeeded after they cleared everyone out of the area and moved the underwater speakers closer to the ocean.

Authorities discovered the whale had left on its own when they returned in the morning, Higgins said.

As far as he knows, the young humpback was the first to pay a visit to Ventura Harbor.

"We've had California grey whales just peek into the harbor as they're going up and down the coast," he said. "But none have ever gone into the harbor."

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- For once, there's a turkey giving thanks.

WLOS in Asheville reports the Asheville Fire Department was called after some people walking a dog noticed a frantic hen turkey. An investigation found eight baby turkeys, or poults, stuck in a storm drain and calling for their mama.

As they attempted their rescue Tuesday, firefighters discovered the storm drain cover was welded in place. They had to call for backup to get equipment to cut the cover off. Once firefighters got into the drain, they found the poults in the middle of the pipe that runs under a road.

The firefighters rounded up the babies and reunited them with the hen.

SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman accused of having a fake explosive device that set off a bomb scare in a grocery store parking lot says the object was a novelty alarm clock she bought at a garage sale.

Daphne Page was arrested Friday after someone spotted the device in the back seat of her car in Short Pump. Authorities used a robot to remove the object from the vehicle.

Page was charged with the manufacture, possession or use of explosives. The statute that includes the manufacture and possession of hoax devices.

The 52-year-old told The Richmond-Times Dispatch that the object was a clock designed to look like a bundle of dynamite that she bought for $1. She said she didn't realize it would scare people, calling it an "obvious fake."

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Downward dog over an alligator pond? It's part of a new yoga series at ZooWorld in Panama City Beach.

The zoo started offering the yoga classes three nights a week this year. The classes are done either on the boardwalk over the gator pond, by the lion cub exhibit or in the farm area. But the yogis are not inside the exhibits for safety reasons. The classes are designed to accommodate all skill levels.

Zoo operations manager Jessica Kiefer told the Panama City News Herald there's nothing more peaceful than being outside surrounded by animals doing yoga.

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) -- The appearance of a bear cub - a real one, not a mascot - forced the cancellation of a pair of high school baseball and softball games in Vermont.

Blue Mountain Union High School and Oxbow High School gave up Friday after a curious black bear cub refused to be shooed away, and then wandered into a dugout.

Oxbow baseball coach Shawn French told the Valley News it was a historic first that sent players and fans scurrying indoors.

Officials say the cub had been lurking for a couple of days, necessitating cancellation of school recess at Blue Mountain school in Wells River.

The Friday games were delayed because of the cub's appearance before being canceled altogether when the cub returned.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say they identified a woman who robbed a northeast Ohio video store because she first gave a clerk her real phone number.

Akron police issued a warrant for aggravated robbery after tracing the phone number to the 41-year-old woman.

A store employee says the woman walked into the store on Tuesday afternoon and shopped for a DVD. She then approached the checkout counter and gave her number to the employee to look up her account.

The employee says the woman put a note on the counter stating she had a gun. Reports show she demanded money with her hand inside her sweatshirt as if she had a weapon.

Reports say the employee gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money, and she fled the store.

No one was hurt.

A 63-year-old Florida man was arrested for driving under the influence after he allegedly damaged a newly unveiled "Don't Drink and Drive" patrol car in a crash.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Paul Wilkins drove into a traffic control point near U.S. 19 and Citrus Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said Wilkins drove through cones, hit a detective's car, and pushed it about 30 feet into the department's brand new "Don't Drink and Drive" police cruiser. Both cars were parked, with red and blue lights flashing.

Wilkins told police he did not see the cars or the emergency lights flashing. No one was injured.

He was arrested on a charge of DUI.

Wilkins was taken to Citrus County jail in the new drunk-driving awareness cruiser emblazoned with the slogan "a cop or a cab, you decide."

It was not immediately clear if Wilkins had an attorney.