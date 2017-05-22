Fairchild AFB to hold public meeting on contamination

Fairchild Air Force Base says they will be hosting a Water Contamination Public meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Medical Lake High School gymnasium.

Experts will be on hand from Fairchild, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Environmental Protection Agency and Spokane Regional Health District to provide additional information and address questions and concerns.

"As I have always stated, we are committed to transparency as we work with our local and regional partners to respond to the current situation and to investigate the extent of the PFOS/PFOA contamination and which military and non-military sources contributed to it,” said Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air refueling Wing commander. “This meeting is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face and answer the communities’ concerns.”

Officials provided the following documents on Monday, to answer questions ahead of the meeting:

PFOS/PFOA Frequently Asked Questions

What are PFOS/PFOA?

PFOS/PFOA Exposure and Health Effects