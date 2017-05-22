Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombingPosted: Updated:
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.>>
Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites
KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.>>
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.>>
James Bond star Roger Moore has died after a short battle with cancer
LONDON (AP) - Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd.>>
Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.>>
Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena. At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
Pest control workers busy ahead of wasp season
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s that time of year again. When you step outside, and hear the buzz of wasps that could start trying to make their home on your home. Ray Vanderlouw is an industry expert with Pointe Pest Control. He says he’s been busy, especially because we’ve had a longer, wet spring and now had a warm day Monday.>>
Airway Heights water crisis: Woman outside danger zone takes precaution
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - People who live east of Hayford Road in Airway Heights were told by the city that their water was not contaminated by chemicals from Fairchild Air Force Base, but that’s not stopping one woman from taking a proactive approach. “Right now I have no confidence that our well is not contaminated,” said Michele Baca.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - People who live east of Hayford Road in Airway Heights were told by the city that their water was not contaminated by chemicals from Fairchild Air Force Base, but that’s not stopping one woman from taking a proactive approach. “Right now I have no confidence that our well is not contaminated,” said Michele Baca.>>