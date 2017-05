UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion

Update: Manchester Police released further details about an explosion at an Ariana Grande Concert Monday.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. So far 19 people have been confirmed dead with about 50 others injured.

Police say the incident is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.

The Manchester Arena tweeted Monday that the explosion happened as people were leaving the venue and that it occurred "in a public space."

Previous coverage:

Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.



Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.



There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.



Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

