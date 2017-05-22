Second suspect in Bo Kirk murder case pleads not guilty - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Second suspect in Bo Kirk murder case pleads not guilty

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The second man accused of carjacking and murdering a Post Falls father on his way home from work to take his family out for ice cream appeared in court Monday.

Justin Booth faces a laundry list of felony charges related to Bo Kirk’s murder including arson and robbery.

Bo Kirk’s family tells KHQ that seeing Booth in court was hard, they almost didn’t expect him to be there.

For his part, Justin Booth was silent when asked what he would enter.

Which, according to the Idaho court system, means the judge can enter a not guilty plea at that time.

Booth’s attorney told Judge Scott Wayman that when the case goes to trial it could take several weeks before a decision is reached.

Both Bo Kirk's and Justin Booth’s families were in the courtroom Monday.

“Today was hard actually when I walked into the courtroom I wasn't actually expecting to see him there,” Claudia Jackson, Bo Kirk’s sister, said, “It was a lot harder to see him there than I thought it would be, a lot harder, I started shaking actually, so kind of one of those hit you in the gut all over again."

An official date for the trial has not been set yet.

