City of Airway Heights nearly finished flushing contaminated water

The City of Airway Heights has flushed more than 8 million gallons of contaminated water from their system as of Monday afternoon.

Incident Commander and Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger, says there is a small amount of water remaining, but the system should be completely flushed by Tuesday morning.

Chief Metzger believes the city will be ready to send water samples to a lab Tuesday morning, and is hopeful results from those test will be complete by the end of the week.

In the meantime, residents of Airway Heights can continue to pickup emergency water from the distribution site behind the Yoke's Fresh Market.

Chief Metzger says the city is also providing up to 100 gallons of water for local businesses. He says they'll need to show a business license or piece of mail with the business address in order to receive the water.