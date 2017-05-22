How to protect yourself during tick season

Now is the time when you're going to be outdoors more, which makes us more susceptible to ticks, and you're not going to just find them in the woods.

Shocking video of a young Oregon girl struggling to stand has gone viral.

Evelyn Lewis was diagnosed with tick paralysis.

“If the tick is still attached the tick injects a toxin into the bite wound and that toxin can cause ascending paralysis starting in the leg,” David Hilsky, a staff epidemiologist at the Panhandle Health District said.

Thankfully, Evelyn’s parents say the tick was removed and she’s doing better now.

According to the Panhandle Health District, North Idaho is home to several species of ticks that can spread to people.

Ticks can be found not just on trails and in the woods, you can get bit in your front yard as well.

“You want to keep your house or your cabin clear of grassy areas, brush, wood piles, things to prevent rodents and things like that from nesting around your area,” Hilsky said, “if you keep the rodents away, you'll keep the ticks away."

For more information about ticks and how you can prevent them this summer, click here.