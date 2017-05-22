Spokane man tries to break up fight that ended in drug arrest

Police arrested a Spokane man during a fight and found that he had $7,000 in cash and a bag full of drugs.

Eric Evenson made his first court appearance and the judge set his bond at $125,000.

The fight broke out Sunday shortly after 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Howard and Sinto.

Henry Brown has lived at those apartments for a little over a year.

“I was playing video games with my friends and my brother and we heard Eric and his girlfriend start fighting,” he says.

Brown only knew of Evenson.

“I knew that he used to come around. That he was bad news,” he says.

Brown looked out his window that night and says he saw Evenson hit the woman.

“I kind of reacted without thinking. I hopped out of the window and I ran over to him,” he says.

At a certain point, more people came out of the apartment complex to help. Then police arrived. Officers found bags of meth, heroin, and morphine, as well as a loaded gun on Evenson. They arrested him and Evenson’s been charged with several felonies.