Airway Heights water crisis: Woman outside danger zone takes precaution

People who live east of Hayford Road in Airway Heights were told by the city that their water was not contaminated by chemicals from Fairchild Air Force Base, but that’s not stopping one woman from taking a proactive approach.

“Right now I have no confidence that our well is not contaminated,” said Michele Baca. “I want verifiable confirmation.”

Baca has lived on a plot of private property that borders Hayford Road since 2012.

Her and her husband’s water comes from a well shared between them and their neighbors.

But Baca has doubts that a strip of asphalt is enough to keep the contaminated water out of her well.

“Water is underground,” she said. “And this road right here they say across the street is contaminated, but on my side of the street I’m fine?”

Because the Air Force Base is not testing wells outside the area that could be effected, Baca is taking matters into her own hands and paying $300 to get her well tested.

“I just hope that all the private well owners are going to be okay,” she said. “Water is life and I’ve seen the struggles of other countries, counties, and cities. I feel for the people going through that but until it’s in your neighborhood it’s not so close, now it’s close.”

Baca hopes to have her test results in 10 days. Until then she plans on using bottled water to drink and cook with.