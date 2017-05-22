Airway Heights water crisis: Woman outside danger zone takes pre - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Airway Heights water crisis: Woman outside danger zone takes precaution

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

People who live east of Hayford Road in Airway Heights were told by the city that their water was not contaminated by chemicals from Fairchild Air Force Base, but that’s not stopping one woman from taking a proactive approach.

“Right now I have no confidence that our well is not contaminated,” said Michele Baca. “I want verifiable confirmation.”

Baca has lived on a plot of private property that borders Hayford Road since 2012.

Her and her husband’s water comes from a well shared between them and their neighbors.

But Baca has doubts that a strip of asphalt is enough to keep the contaminated water out of her well.

“Water is underground,” she said. “And this road right here they say across the street is contaminated, but on my side of the street I’m fine?”

Because the Air Force Base is not testing wells outside the area that could be effected, Baca is taking matters into her own hands and paying $300 to get her well tested.

“I just hope that all the private well owners are going to be okay,” she said. “Water is life and I’ve seen the struggles of other countries, counties, and cities. I feel for the people going through that but until it’s in your neighborhood it’s not so close, now it’s close.”

Baca hopes to have her test results in 10 days. Until then she plans on using bottled water to drink and cook with.

  Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

  Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

  WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

  Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena.  At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.

  UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion

    LONDON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S., as England reels from an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday. The department says the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events.

  Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.

