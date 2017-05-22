Pest control workers busy ahead of wasp season - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pest control workers busy ahead of wasp season

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s that time of year again. When you step outside, and hear the buzz of wasps that could start trying to make their home on your home.

Ray Vanderlouw is an industry expert with Pointe Pest Control. He says he’s been busy, especially because we’ve had a longer, wet spring and now had a warm day Monday.

“Everything wants to come out,” he says. “It’s going to be a great year for the stinging insects. There’s no doubt.”

Vanderlouw has been going around inspecting homes for different pests. At the one home we visited, we found four different nests that were brand new.

Vanderlouw suggests eliminating their food source, the nests, and where they’re drinking. If you get rid of two of those, you’ll get rid of the wasps. Wasps like feeding on aphids. If the leaves on your trees look sticky, aphids are likely there which means wasps are too.

If you have rough, weathered wood in your backyard, now’s the time to maintain it or to get rid of it if you don’t need it. That’s because wasps will chew on the wood and then go to a water source, mixing it together, to create their nest.

Get rid of standing water too. That will actually help eliminate other pests from your home too.

Of course, you can use sprays to treat your home. Vanderlouw says that’s effective in preventing the wasps from coming back. The best time to do so is earlier in the morning and later in the evening when the wasps are actually on the nest. Using traps now is also very effective. That’s because queens are emerging, and killing them now will prevent larger hives in the summer.

The best thing to do is to be proactive. And the best way to be proactive, Vanderlouw says, is to start treatment in the fall for wasps. It’s something to think about year-round.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:44:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

    >>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror

    Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:31:27 GMT

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena.  At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.

    >>

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena.  At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.

    >>

  • UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion

    UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:24:44 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S., as England reels from an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday. The department says the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S., as England reels from an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday. The department says the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events.

    >>

  • Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video

    Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:53:39 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.

    >>
    •   