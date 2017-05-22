Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off.

Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions.

The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.

Joe says he was driving his new truck with his wife and two little children. His dashcam video was rolling at the time. In the video, you can see a car pass them. "They were driving a little erratic. We didn't think anything of it and they pulled into the turn lane," said Joe.

The video then shows the car gets in front of them. Joe stops at the light but suddenly as they are sitting there waiting and waiting, the unexpected happens. "They threw it in reverse and basically floored it and rammed us and rammed the front end of our truck. My initial reaction was, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" said Joe.

He says the car looked like it was going to take off but it stayed put until the light turned green. Then, it took off.

Joe's first instinct? Try to catch them. "They were probably going at least 70 to 80 miles an hour if not faster. I was almost going 60 and I'm like, 'No I've got my family in the car, I can't go play cop,'" he said.

He says the car was going through a residential area. 

Now Joe is left to pay for a damaged truck himself. He wants justice to be served to the driver that did it.

"They could have caused an accident if somebody would have been crossing the road, a kid, anything. They could have definitely hurt or killed somebody," said Joe.

Joe says they are already working with troopers on this case but he wants to cast a wider net if anyone happened to witness what happened that day.

If you know anything, call Crime Check: (509) 456-2233.

    •   