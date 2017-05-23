Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens.

"Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room. "You've got your wedding planned or your rehearsal dinner and suddenly you have nowhere to go and it's coming up in a few months. Luckily we're a new venue and we weren't booked up."

Last week the Steam Plant announced they would be undergoing renovations for the second time in the last 100 years. The $1.5 million in renovations means they will be closed for the summer into the fall, and unfortunately, all the events like weddings and parties booked there would have to find a new venue. 

So the event manager with the Steam Plant called a new business looking for help relocating weddings that had been booked. With plenty of openings available, the McGinnity Room Event Center on West Pacific jumped at the opportunity to help everyone who needed to relocate their events. The business just opened its doors in March.

Culberson said things like this just don't happen and she couldn't be more excited.

"It's been a gift. We were going to go out and advertise and do all this work but now we're just getting everything in place and getting ready for these weddings and rehearsal dinners, and working to look after these people who have been displaced," Culberson said.

So far the McGinnity Room has added between 20 and 25 events this summer and fall from the Steam Plant, which they say is huge for them as a new business. 

  Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:44:43 GMT

    >>

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    >>

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    >>

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:11:14 GMT

    >>

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:31 GMT

    >>

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-05-23 05:36:38 GMT

    >>

