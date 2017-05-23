Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 10 year old boy.



Jeremy Clough was last seen at his house, in the 700 Block S. Scott St, shortly after 8:30PM. It is believed that Jeremy left the house on his own.



Jeremy is approximately 4'10", 70lbs. Jeremy was last wearing a white shirt with blue writing on it, blue jeans, and black shoes with red shoe laces.



Jeremy has traveled significant distances on previous occasions when he has left his house, so citizens throughout Spokane County are asked to be vigilant.



If seen please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233



Incident 2017-20095439



