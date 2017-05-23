Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 10 year old boy.

Jeremy Clough was last seen at his house, in the 700 Block S. Scott St, shortly after 8:30PM. It is believed that Jeremy left the house on his own.

Jeremy is approximately 4'10", 70lbs. Jeremy was last wearing a white shirt with blue writing on it, blue jeans, and black shoes with red shoe laces.

Jeremy has traveled significant distances on previous occasions when he has left his house, so citizens throughout Spokane County are asked to be vigilant.

If seen please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233

Incident 2017-20095439

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:44:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

    >>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:20:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

  • Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost

    Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:11:14 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:38:31 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd.

    >>
    •   