Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.
Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites
KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.
UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion
LONDON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S., as England reels from an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday. The department says the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events.
Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station. Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip. Authorities did not identify the dead man.
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.
Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd.
Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena. At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.
UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion
LONDON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S., as England reels from an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday. The department says the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events.
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.
Pest control workers busy ahead of wasp season
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's that time of year again. When you step outside, and hear the buzz of wasps that could start trying to make their home on your home. Ray Vanderlouw is an industry expert with Pointe Pest Control. He says he's been busy, especially because we've had a longer, wet spring and now had a warm day Monday.
Airway Heights water crisis: Woman outside danger zone takes precaution
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - People who live east of Hayford Road in Airway Heights were told by the city that their water was not contaminated by chemicals from Fairchild Air Force Base, but that's not stopping one woman from taking a proactive approach. "Right now I have no confidence that our well is not contaminated," said Michele Baca.
Spokane man tries to break up fight that ended in drug arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police arrested a Spokane man during a fight and found that he had $7,000 in cash and a bag full of drugs. Eric Evenson made his first court appearance and the judge set his bond at $125,000. The fight broke out Sunday shortly after 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Howard and Sinto. Henry Brown has lived at those apartments for a little over a year.
