Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
OROFINO, Idaho -

Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The Police Department has not released the name of the victim.

Officers remain on scene and is actively investigating the incident Monday night. No arrests have been made as of Monday night and the shooter has not been identified. 

No additional information was immediately available.

