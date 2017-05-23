James Bond star Roger Moore has died after a short battle with c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

James Bond star Roger Moore has died after a short battle with cancer

LONDON (AP) - Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.

