Injury crash closes Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. in Cheney

BREAKING: Here is the scene. Two-car crash with injuries off of W. Medical Four Lakes Rd @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/1k1kUgW7bT — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) May 23, 2017

Authorities tell us there are injuries in a two car crash that happened on Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. near Craig Rd. in Cheney. We do not know how many people are injured or how severe the injuries are.



The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 7:15 a.m.



Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. is closed from Craig Rd. to Medifor Rd. We have a KHQ crew on scene but have not been able to get to the scene of the crash to get more information as the road is blocked.

As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.