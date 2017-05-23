One transported to hospital after crash on Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. in Cheney

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on W. Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. near Craig Rd. in Cheney. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but was distracted behind the wheel. Police say that driver is cooperating with the investigation.



Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. will be closed until about 11:30 a.m. from Craig Rd. to Medifor Rd.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 7:15 a.m.

