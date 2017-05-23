Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attack

Marawi city, a part of the philippines has been under attack by ISIS please pray for my country too Marawi city, a part of the philippines has been under attack by ISIS please pray for my country too

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine president's spokesman says he has declared martial law in the south for 60 days to deal with extremist attack.

Philippine troops battle Islamic State-linked gunmen in southern city
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine military officials say a group of heavily armed militants backing the Islamic State group has barged into a southern city and troops are battling the gunmen.
    
Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Joar Herrera said by telephone that army and police forces were battling at least 15 fighters from a Muslim rebel group called Maute on Tuesday in the village of Basak Malutlut in Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city in Lanao del Sur province.
    
Herrera said troops and special police personnel were deployed after villagers notified the military of the presence of the militants.
    
He said the military is trying to confirm information that the militants entered a hospital and raised a black Islamic State-style flag.

