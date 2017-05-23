Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attack

Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attackPosted: Updated:
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.>>
Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.>>
Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attack
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine military officials say a group of heavily armed militants backing the Islamic State group has barged into a southern city and troops are battling the gunmen. Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Joar Herrera said by telephone that army and police forces were battling at least 15 fighters from a Muslim rebel group called Maute on Tuesday in the village of Basak Malutlut in Marawi.>>
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.>>
Injury crash closes Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. in Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Authorities tell us there are injuries in a two car crash that happened on Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. near Craig Rd. in Cheney. We do not know how many people are injured or how severe the injuries are. The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 7:15am. Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. is closed from Craig Rd. to White Rd.>>
James Bond star Roger Moore has died after a short battle with cancer
LONDON (AP) - Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 22nd.>>
Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.>>
Much-anticipated Ariana Grande concert ends in blood, horror
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - A highly anticipated night for Ariana Grande fans has ended in blood and terror after an explosion tore through the foyer of the Manchester Arena. At least 19 concertgoers were killed and about 50 others were injured Monday night. Social media carried messages from families concerned about missing loved ones.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
