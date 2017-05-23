Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48.

TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown.



Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.