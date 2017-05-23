Co-defendant in Idaho murder case refuses to enter plea - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Co-defendant in Idaho murder case refuses to enter plea

Posted: Updated:

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping stood silent in court when asked to enter his plea.
    
Justin R. Booth is a co-defendant with David E. Hutto for the October 2016 death of William "Bo" Kirk. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that a judge had been forced to enter a not-guilty plea on Booth's behalf at his Monday arraignment.
    
Booth followed in Hutto's footsteps by not entering a plea. Hutto had been convicted last month for being a part of the killing.
    
Booth has also been charged with robbery, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
    
The men are accused of stealing Kirk's pickup truck, tying him up with zip ties and then driving him to a forest to kill him.
 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing

    Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:54:46 GMT

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.

    >>

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.

    >>

  • Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:18:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

  • Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video

    Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:53:39 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane splash pads and swimming pools opening soon

    Spokane splash pads and swimming pools opening soon

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:45:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - There's probably a good chance you got out the sprinkler for your kids with the 80 degree temperatures we've had over the last couple days. It is definitely that time of year when we all enjoy some refreshing playtime in the water. The City of Spokane will be opening all of their splash pads from May 27th - September 10th for the 2017 summer season. Splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - There's probably a good chance you got out the sprinkler for your kids with the 80 degree temperatures we've had over the last couple days. It is definitely that time of year when we all enjoy some refreshing playtime in the water. The City of Spokane will be opening all of their splash pads from May 27th - September 10th for the 2017 summer season. Splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    >>

  • Local politicians and moms plant comments on news stories

    Local politicians and moms plant comments on news stories

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:44:19 GMT

    Local politicians and moms are planting comments on news stories.  A study by researchers at the University of Delaware found that voters are far more influenced by what others say about politicians on Facebook than what the candidates say about themselves.

    >>

    Local politicians and moms are planting comments on news stories.  A study by researchers at the University of Delaware found that voters are far more influenced by what others say about politicians on Facebook than what the candidates say about themselves.

    >>

  • Post Falls man wanted for aggravated assault

    Post Falls man wanted for aggravated assault

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:09:54 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Coeur d'Alene Police would like the public's help locating a wanted felon. 28-year-old Dale Lee Rhea is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant, charged with Aggravated Assault. Rhea is a white male, 28 years old, 6’5 tall, 266 lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Rhea was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Coeur d'Alene Police would like the public's help locating a wanted felon. 28-year-old Dale Lee Rhea is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant, charged with Aggravated Assault. Rhea is a white male, 28 years old, 6’5 tall, 266 lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Rhea was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID.

    >>
    •   