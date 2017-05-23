Co-defendant in Idaho murder case refuses to enter plea

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping stood silent in court when asked to enter his plea.



Justin R. Booth is a co-defendant with David E. Hutto for the October 2016 death of William "Bo" Kirk. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that a judge had been forced to enter a not-guilty plea on Booth's behalf at his Monday arraignment.



Booth followed in Hutto's footsteps by not entering a plea. Hutto had been convicted last month for being a part of the killing.



Booth has also been charged with robbery, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.



The men are accused of stealing Kirk's pickup truck, tying him up with zip ties and then driving him to a forest to kill him.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)