Spokane splash pads and swimming pools opening soon

There's probably a good chance you got out the sprinkler for your kids with the 80 degree temperatures we've had over the last couple days. It is definitely that time of year when we all enjoy some refreshing playtime in the water.



The City of Spokane will be opening all of their splash pads from May 27th - September 10th for the 2017 summer season. Splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Swimming pools will be open from June 19th – August 26th .



Here are all the new splash pad locations: