Spokane splash pads and swimming pools opening soon

Spokane splash pads and swimming pools opening soonPosted: Updated:
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
Orofino police, deputies investigating fatal shooting
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening. Police say emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired at 12732 Laqa Avenue in Orofino at 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.>>
Steam Plant renovations give new Spokane event center a boost
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Steam Plant will be closed for the next few months, and one local business in downtown Spokane learned that one one door closes, a window opens. "Can you imagine," says Kim Culberson,co-owner of the McGinnity Room.>>
Spokane splash pads and swimming pools opening soon
KHQ.COM - There's probably a good chance you got out the sprinkler for your kids with the 80 degree temperatures we've had over the last couple days. It is definitely that time of year when we all enjoy some refreshing playtime in the water. The City of Spokane will be opening all of their splash pads from May 27th - September 10th for the 2017 summer season. Splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.>>
Local politicians and moms plant comments on news stories
Local politicians and moms are planting comments on news stories. A study by researchers at the University of Delaware found that voters are far more influenced by what others say about politicians on Facebook than what the candidates say about themselves.>>
Post Falls man wanted for aggravated assault
KHQ.COM - Coeur d'Alene Police would like the public's help locating a wanted felon. 28-year-old Dale Lee Rhea is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant, charged with Aggravated Assault. Rhea is a white male, 28 years old, 6’5 tall, 266 lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Rhea was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID.>>
One transported to hospital after crash on Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. in Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on W. Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. near Craig Rd. in Cheney. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but was distracted behind the wheel. Police say that driver is cooperating with the investigation. Medical Lake Four Lakes Rd. will be closed until about 11:30 a.m. from Craig Rd. to Medifor Rd.>>
Co-defendant in Idaho murder case refuses to enter plea
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping stood silent in court when asked to enter his plea. Justin R. Booth is a co-defendant with David E. Hutto for the October 2016 death of William "Bo" Kirk.>>
Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48
KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attack
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine military officials say a group of heavily armed militants backing the Islamic State group has barged into a southern city and troops are battling the gunmen. Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Joar Herrera said by telephone that army and police forces were battling at least 15 fighters from a Muslim rebel group called Maute on Tuesday in the village of Basak Malutlut in Marawi.>>
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Manchester bombing
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.>>
James Bond star Roger Moore has died after a short battle with cancer
LONDON (AP) - Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.>>
