Seattle city council passes ordinance on recording police

SEATTLE (AP) - People in Seattle now have a legal right to record encounters between the police and civilians.



The Seattle Times reports that the City Council voted Monday to enshrine in the Seattle Municipal Code the rights of the public to observe, record and criticize police activity without fear of retaliation.



The First Amendment can offer protections to the public when they watch and record police and a 2008 Seattle police policy says bystanders can record an incident if they don't interfere.



So, people already were allowed to watch and record police in Seattle. But the council's vote means the rights of police observers are now recognized in city law.



The ordinance says officers should assume members of the public are observing and possibly recording their work at all times.



