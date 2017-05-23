Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya

It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon.

Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV. That driver is cooperating with authorities and will most likely be ticketed.

The person in the red SUV sustained minor injuries but did not have to be transported to the hospital.

    •   