5-acre brush fire near Leavenworth triggers evacuation notices

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -

Update 4:15 p.m.: Chelan County fire crews say the cause of a brush fire near Leavenworth remains under investigation. As of Tuesday afternoon the fire is holding at 5 acres in size and fire spotting remains a primary concern for firefighters.

Approximately 200 firefighters are responding to the fire and they have one helicopter fighting the blaze from the air.

Evacuations due to the fire are as follows:

A 5-acre brush fire burning north of Leavenworth has triggered evacuation notices in Chelan County Tuesday afternoon.

Chelan County Emergency Management  and Chumstick Wildfire Coalition reports reports there are level three evacuation notices in place for Spromberg Canyon and level one evacuation notices in place from Sunitsch Canyon to Leavenworth.

As a reminder, level 1 evacuations mean residents in the area should be aware of a fire burning in the are. Level 2 evacuations mean residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Level 3 evacuation notices mean residents in the area should leave immediately.

The fire size has been confirmed at 5 acres and is primarily confined to the Brender log yard on the Leavenworth side of Spromberg Canyon Road.

 Additional details were not immediately available. We will update this story as we learn more.

    •   