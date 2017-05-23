Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes

Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homesPosted: Updated:
Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48
KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Britain raises terror level after concert attack
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain's threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical - meaning an attack may be imminent. May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon. Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV.>>
Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attack
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine military officials say a group of heavily armed militants backing the Islamic State group has barged into a southern city and troops are battling the gunmen. Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Joar Herrera said by telephone that army and police forces were battling at least 15 fighters from a Muslim rebel group called Maute on Tuesday in the village of Basak Malutlut in Marawi.>>
Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after crash
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.>>
Woman fatally shot in Orofino identified
OROFINO, Idaho - Police and Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate a shooting that killed a woman in Orofino Monday night. Emergency crews responded to a house on Laqa Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call. The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where she was pronounced dead.>>
Spokane homeless count shows slight increase overall and among veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane released the results from its annual point-in-time homeless count Tuesday, and it shows an increase in homelessness. Overall homelessness numbers were up 11 percent during the annual count, which is federally mandated and happened on January 16.>>
Bicyclist dies when struck by vehicle on Spokane County road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man whose bicycle was struck as he rode on a Spokane County roadway has died. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the adult male died in a hospital on Tuesday morning, a day after his bike was struck by a vehicle. The man's identity has not been released. The incident occurred on Dishman Mica Road southeast of the city of Spokane.>>
Hundreds honor sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP0 - A Montana sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was remembered as family man, a man of faith and a dedicated public servant who could be tough when he needed to be but still played dolls with his daughter. Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and friends gathered Tuesday to honor Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.>>
Spokane plans to appeal fine for accident at power plant
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The city of Spokane plans to appeal a $60,000 fine for alleged training and safety failures that led to two employees being burned at its Waste-to-Energy Plant last fall. Last month, the Washington Department of Labor & Industries cited Spokane for 10 violations of state law that were discovered after Larry Pratt and Craig Law received severe steam burns in an incident on Oct. 4.>>
