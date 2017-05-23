Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 23rd

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- There's a fowl smell wafting through Maine's largest city.

Police say a truck carrying chicken parts malfunctioned, spilling gallons of poultry bits onto a Portland street early Tuesday.

Residents dealt with a foul smell from the area, and motorists drove through the spill site before it was cleared.

Police closed off the roadway and covered the messy spill with sawdust.

Police say the parts weren't hazardous.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A Philadelphia meteorologist has a TV news anchor to thank for finding an earring that fell off during her live forecast.

In a video posted on Cecily Tynan's social media accounts , she can be seen giving the details for Memorial Day weekend weather when her earring pops off.

Moments later, WPVI-TV anchor Jim Gardner walks behind her, hunched over, looking for the earring as he blocks the graphic for the seven-day forecast.

He finds the earring and hands it over to a laughing Tynan, who says the whole scene was her "favorite moment ever on Action News."

It was a rare silly moment Gardner, who is celebrating 40 years anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts. He's known for his serious, straightforward delivery.



WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) -- State police have charged a 61-year-old New York woman with causing more than $350,000 in damage to artwork, antiques and other personal property at her ex-husband's home.

Troopers say Ana Rockman, of Elmont, on Long Island, was charged Monday after surrendering herself to state police in Kingston.

Police say in August 2015 they started investigating a burglary and the destruction of items in a home just outside the village of Woodstock. Troopers say someone had forced their way into the house and damaged expensive artwork, antiques, electronics, appliances, musical instruments and other personal items.

Authorities say the home is owned by Rockman's ex-husband.

She was arraigned in Woodstock and freed after posting $5,000 bail. A message left with her attorney wasn't returned.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a CVS store in central Florida.

Lillian Rimmel stopped at a Titusville CVS at 9:50 p.m. Friday to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close. As she walked toward the check out just after 10 p.m., she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared.

"I started screaming, 'Is anyone here? Can anyone help me?'" she said.

Florida Today reports Rimmell was worried someone would mistake her for a burglar, so she stood in front of a security camera and dialed police. They contacted the manager to come and let her out.

"I was just so nervous that I did something wrong. I didn't know how this could happen. I was dumbfounded," she said.

Rimmell says there was no announcement warning the store was closing.

She said she didn't know how store employees could have missed her. She is 6-feet-tall and said she could look over all of the partitions.

"I can look over every one of the aisles, so I don't know how they didn't see me," she told the newspaper. "No one said anything to me."

Police responded to her 911 call and waited for the manager to arrive. They helped calm Rimmel down and said there was no wrongdoing by anyone.

A store manager said she couldn't comment, but CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said in an email Monday that the company "sincerely apologizes" for the incident.

"We are reinforcing the correct store closing procedures with all of our stores to prevent this from occurring again," DeAngelis said.

DUNBAR, WV (WCHS/WVAH) - Dunbar police said a burglary suspect told them he broke into a relative's home to recharge his phone and then stole her security system because he didn't want her to see him on camera when he masturbated to pornography.

Tristan Torelle Tucker, 27, of St. Albans was charged Thursday with daytime burglary after an incident that was reported April 23 on Dunbar Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Dunbar police said the relative said she believed Tucker had broken into her home because he had done this several previous times.

Police said Tucker told them he broke through a window using a glass breaking tool on the end of a knife because he wanted to charge his cell phone. While inside the residence, he said, he started watching pornography on the phone and began to masturbate, the complaint said.

The complaint said Tucker told police he stole the security cameras and the DVR box from the home because he didn't want his relative to see him masturbating on camera. Police said he told officers he took the cameras behind a store and stomped on the DVR and then threw everything into the river so it could not be recovered.

Tucker is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond or 10 percent cash.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A man accused of shooting at a sheriff's deputy outside a South Florida nightclub told a judge during a first appearance hearing that he is his lawyer and not the suspect.

During the Wednesday hearing, 24-year-old Demetrius Vidale told Broward County Judge Kenneth Gottlieb that his "client" has been assaulted, kidnapped and is being held against his will.

The SunSentinel reports Vidale is accused of the attempted murders of a man at the nightclub and a Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to the call early Monday. The deputy wasn't injured. The other man is expected to recover.

An arrest report says Vidale defecated on a signed search warrant. He also refused to let deputies take his picture, fingerprints or DNA, saying a judge has "no jurisdiction over him."

BANGOR, Maine - A man from Bangor saved some baby animals from a rather squirrly situation.

On Sunday, Andrew Day was at his parents' house when noticed these four baby squirrels outside -- tied together by their tails!

He approached them, got them into a safe place, and then his mom Kathy called the Game Wardens.

The closest warden was about an hour away, so Day and his parents took matters into their own hands.

They were able to free the baby squirrels from each other within an hour and a half -- all while their mother watched nearby.

When they were finally free, they all scurried up a tree back to mom -- safe and sound.

"It was sad," Andrew Day said, "we felt like we had to help them out."

Day told our reporters that people have reached out to him with positive feedback after seeing the video, but states he doesn't feel like a hero.

A misspelled sign that was posted outside a school in Connecticut has gone unnoticed for months will now be corrected.

The "enterance" sign displayed outside North Branford High School had been there since August, Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker told News 8.

"I've probably driven by that sign a thousand times," said Schoonmaker.

Schoonmaker said the sign was built by an outside company. The spelling error went unnoticed until the crew from the Chaz & AJ radio morning show on WPLR called the superintendent.

"This certainly was a curve ball, and one that, you know, you can't make up," Schoonmaker said.

The misspelled sign will be taken down and donated to WLPR for a fundraising charity event. The sign will be replaced with a new, correctly-spelled one.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) -- An 8-foot (2 meters) python slithered into a Florida garage, startling an unsuspecting homeowner who was taking his dog for a walk.

Joseph Liscinsky tells the Sun Sentinel that he quickly put his 14-pound (6 kilograms) dog back inside his Pembroke Pines house after spotting the snake Friday morning.

Liscinsky says the python bit his fingers as he wrestled with it before wildlife officials arrived.

Pythons are not venomous, but they have a sharp bite. The snakes are an invasive species in Florida, where they are blamed for decimating populations of native mammals.

Liscinsky says he worries pythons could use a nearby canal to travel from the wetlands in the suburbs.

He says wildlife officials planned to euthanize the snake.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials discovered 13,700 pounds of marijuana hidden among bell peppers in a semi-tractor trailer at the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday.

The marijuana, believed to be worth an estimated $6.8 million, was uncovered after the trailer truck underwent an inspection at the Mariposa Commercial Facility in Nogales, Arizona.

In a separate incident in Nogales on May 13, officers discovered more than 34 pounds of cocaine in the back seat of a truck. The drug was worth an estimated $386,000, officials said. Officers arrested the driver, a 29-year-old Mexican man.

The driver of the big rig holding the marijuana, described by officials as a 46-year-old Mexican man, was also arrested according to the Tucson Sentinel.

The two men, drugs and vehicles are in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

