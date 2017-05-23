Hundreds honor sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hundreds honor sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty

Deputy Mason Moore Deputy Mason Moore
BELGRADE, Mont. -

A Montana sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was remembered as family man, a man of faith and a dedicated public servant who could be tough when he needed to be but still played dolls with his daughter.
    
Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and friends gathered Tuesday to honor Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
    
Jodi Moore told those gathered at the Bridge Church in Belgrade that her husband had written her a letter in case something like this happened. She says he told her to enjoy life and not to let hate take over.
    
Pastor Curtis Crow says he last spoke with Moore late on May 15, about six hours before he was killed. He said they planned to meet last Friday. Crow said he kept that appointment - with Moore's wife and three children.

