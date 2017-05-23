Bicyclist dies when struck by vehicle on Spokane County road

A man whose bicycle was struck as he rode on a Spokane County roadway has died.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the adult male died in a hospital on Tuesday morning, a day after his bike was struck by a vehicle.



The man's identity has not been released.



The incident occurred on Dishman Mica Road southeast of the city of Spokane.



Deputies say a minivan traveling south on the road struck a southbound bicyclist traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.

