Bicyclist dies when struck by vehicle on Spokane County road - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bicyclist dies when struck by vehicle on Spokane County road

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man whose bicycle was struck as he rode on a Spokane County roadway has died.
    
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the adult male died in a hospital on Tuesday morning, a day after his bike was struck by a vehicle.
    
The man's identity has not been released.
    
The incident occurred on Dishman Mica Road southeast of the city of Spokane.
    
Deputies say a minivan traveling south on the road struck a southbound bicyclist traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

