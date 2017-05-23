Woman fatally shot in Orofino identified

Police and Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate a shooting that killed a woman in Orofino Monday night. Emergency crews responded to a house on Laqa Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call. The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Police identified the woman shot as 23-year-old Samantha S. Fignani of Orofino.

The Police Department sought and received a search warrant Monday night to search the house where the shooting happened. Police, with the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate and process the scene. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say an autopsy was performed Tuesday, but the results of that autopsy are not yet available.

Orofino Police continue to follow up on any leads as they investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orofino Police Department at 208-476-5551.