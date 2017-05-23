12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after crash

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.

Tyler Stevens was getting ready for school just like any other morning when he heard the crash happen. Like any curious kid, he ran to the window to see what was going on, but not before grabbing the telephone.

"I called 911 and walked them through what happened," Tyler said. "I've never seen anything like this up close. It was really scary."

And it all happened just feet from Tyler's driveway. 

"At first I was in shock. It was crazy," Tyler said.

But Tyler didn't let shock keep him from making a call that may have saved a life.

"It's important that we get that call as fast as possible," said one first responder. "That was perfect. The kid called 911 and did everything the way he should."

Tyler said he was working on instincts he learned as a Scout. Instincts that served him well when every minute mattered.

"I just like to help people and be a good neighbor," Tyler said.

