Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX, Montana -

By David Winter
ABC Fox Montana/KTMF

A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

"I can't even explain it. You get your child back. How do you explain the joy you feel?" said Madeline's mother Laura.

A lot of hugs on this day. It's a family reunion of sorts. A family that just met a couple of weeks ago under the worst of circumstances.

"It just seemed like a mellow day. She was going to take the dog and go find open water," remembers uncle Marty Connelly. 

Maddie was visiting her uncle. It was Thursday, May 4. But Maddie didn't return Thursday night. And by the time Friday night rolled around, Marty knew something wasn't right.

"You're just feeling it. You could just feel it. We couldn't do much that night though. It was dark," Marty said.

Saturday morning, Maddie's empty car was found at a trail head.

Chris Lewis was a member of a search crew who started looking for Maddie. He knew time was of the essence. 

"When you spend a lot of time in the mountains, every minute that goes by, the chances of survival in that type of environment decrease," he said. Charlie Speicher, another searcher, said the crews grew close to the Connelley family, even though they didn't know Madeline personally.

"We would meet with her parents and Marty every morning, and the same crew. And we'd hug them, and we'd tell them we loved them, and we'd tell them we'd felt confident in our plan," Speicher said.

Dozens of people and several agencies were searching for Madeline, wondering where she was.

"I didn't really know how far I had gone because I was going fast and it was still sunny out and I just kept going and I was just still so stoked," Madeline recalled, "And then I'm all, 'Oh, I don't think I'm in the right place, but this trail has to loop around soon.'"

But it didn't. With no food, no water, and no jacket, Maddie and Mogie hiked for hours.

"I started getting tired, laid down, took a nap, work up. It was nighttime. I was freaked out. It wasn't pitch black, so I kept going. Then it got really dark. I was in snow. I was off a trail and I panicked. And I went to bed," Madeline said. "I woke up early in the morning and I just kept thinking, 'I gotta make it back. Marty is probably wondering where I am."

Madeline was heading deeper into the wilderness. Friday, May 5, came and went. Maddie and Mogie settled in for another long night.

"She'd normally put her head around my neck and we'd just sleep. Every 30 minutes I wake up, probably. Warm up my feet."

Maddie was starting to lose hope by Saturday, May 6.

"After the second day, I was fighting the demons in my head that were, you know, 'Oh you never got to say sorry to that person. You never got to thank that person. You never got to fix that friendship."

But by Sunday, Maddie had a change of heart.

"It was a rough few days, but I just sort of told myself, 'You got to stay positive because this might be it.' And so Mogie and I enjoyed as much as we could out there. And it was so beautiful."

That positive attitude may have saved Maddie's life. But meanwhile, her parents could only pray. It was day six.

"It's cold. It's dark. It's cold. It's dark. Please God keep her alive. Please keep her positive. Keep her warm," Laura said.

Maddie drank water from creeks and ate glacier lilies for food. Then on day 7, it happened. 

"I saw a bunch of heads at the bottom of a hill. I yelled down at them -- I asked, 'Are you guys hikers?' and they said, 'No!' I say, 'Hi.' and they say, 'Are you Madeline Connelly?' And I said, 'Yep.' And I lost it."

Madeline says she wants to return to the trail head where she went missing more than anything, but it has to be on her own terms.

"I think that that is a very special place and I can't wait to get back there. But I want to do that by myself... and with some loved ones maybe. But not at this moment," Maddie said.

At this moment, she just wants to take in all the love from her new family.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:20:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.

    >>

  • Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:18:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

  • Britain raises terror level after concert attack

    Britain raises terror level after concert attack

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:14:24 GMT

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain's threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical - meaning an attack may be imminent. May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

    >>

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain's threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical - meaning an attack may be imminent. May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes

    Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-05-24 01:25:14 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.

    >>

  • Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

    Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:56:55 GMT

    By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

    >>

    By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.

    >>

  • 12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after crash

    12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after crash

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:15:47 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.

    >>
    •   