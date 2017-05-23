Testing of Airway Heights water underway in Idaho lab

Samples of contaminated water in Airway Heights has traveled 86 miles to Anatek Labs in Moscow Idaho to be tested.

The testing usually takes about two week to get results, but Lab Manager, Dr. Todd Taruscio, says they are making it a top priority and hope to have those results in three to five days.

The samples of water are taken to the Spokane Valley lab, and then sent to Moscow.

Once received, technicians do a series of extractions then pump the water in to a $250,000 machine called an LCMSMS.

That machine then detects PFCs, chemicals often found in fire fighting foam, and then sends those results to the database.