Head start: High school students train for real-life firefighting scenarios

A pair of young men dressed in firefighting gear prepare to enter a building. There mission is simple, advance to the second floor and attack a working fire.

Only there’s no fire, and the two young men aren’t firefighters, yet.

“I plan to actually be a part of a department,” said Drew Miller. “Whether here in Spokane or wherever.”

The 18-year-old is just one of the many students who are a part of the Fire Science Program offered through Spokane Valley Tech.

The program teaches the students life saving skills many hope to use in their future.

Along with practicing fire attacks, and EMT training, students face the daunting task of repelling down this 65-foot tower.

“The first time is always a big eye opener because you're jumping off a building,” said Miller. “But once you get used to it you just climb over lean back and fall.”

Tuesday is the fourth time Miller has scaled the edge of the building.

“Trust your gear and trust your guys in case your gear fails,” he said.

Miller is excelling in the program, but it’s no surprise – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“My dad is a firefighter for Spokane city,” said Miller. “He’s a lieutenant at Station 18 right now and I’ve grown up in and around the fire service.”

Miller plans on following in his father’s footsteps, even if it takes one step at a time

“I've always seen this as one of the coolest jobs and my dad always says he gets to work he doesn't have to work.”