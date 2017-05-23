Drones taking off as Idaho law enforcement tool

A bird’s eye view, but the drones the Idaho State Police have aren’t toys.

Drone video provided was provided to KHQ of Tuesday’s demonstration as well as similar training exercises that include their drones.

In total, ISP has six drones they use in each of the six districts ISP covers.

Two troopers at each district are trained in flying.

“We've used them to document crime and crash scenes and they've also been deployed in search and rescue missions,” Captain John Ganske with ISP said, “In one instance we used it to locate a subject that walked away from a veterans home."

That’s not the only time. Just a month ago, they used one of their drones to assist Coeur d’Alene Police when a body was found on Lake Coeur d’Alene Drive.

Captain Ganske also told KHQ they’ve used the drones to help several other local law enforcement agencies.

“Our anticipation is that the video we used to document scenes and other crimes is going to be successful for us,” he said.

After reading this, you may be asking, “how are they making sure your privacy is protected?”

Capt. Ganske said the same laws apply in the air as on the ground, they need a search warrant to fly a drone over private property.