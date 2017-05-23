Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents

Posted: Updated:
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho -

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.

Life saving efforts were attempted at the scene but were not successful.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the man was a United States citizen who had fled from Canadian officials in Canada. He illegally entered the United States and attempted to swim across the Moyie River to avoid being detained. 

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:20:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.

    >>

  • Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:18:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

  • Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya

    Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:12:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon. Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon. Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes

    Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:26:44 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.

    >>

  • Drones taking off as Idaho law enforcement tool

    Drones taking off as Idaho law enforcement tool

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:12:10 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A bird’s eye view, but the drones the Idaho State Police have aren’t toys. Drone video provided was provided to KHQ of Tuesday’s demonstration as well as similar training exercises that include their drones. In total, ISP has six drones they use in each of the six districts ISP covers.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A bird’s eye view, but the drones the Idaho State Police have aren’t toys. Drone video provided was provided to KHQ of Tuesday’s demonstration as well as similar training exercises that include their drones. In total, ISP has six drones they use in each of the six districts ISP covers.

    >>

  • Alert Spokane app helping to keep you safe

    Alert Spokane app helping to keep you safe

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:50:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Manchester terror attack is sparking fears close to home. The Ariana Grande concert bombing left 22 people dead in England, sending shock waves globally, including here in Spokane. So how are we protected from a horrific attack like this?

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Manchester terror attack is sparking fears close to home. The Ariana Grande concert bombing left 22 people dead in England, sending shock waves globally, including here in Spokane. So how are we protected from a horrific attack like this?

    >>
    •   