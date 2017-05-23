Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.

Life saving efforts were attempted at the scene but were not successful.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the man was a United States citizen who had fled from Canadian officials in Canada. He illegally entered the United States and attempted to swim across the Moyie River to avoid being detained.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.