Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prisonPosted: Updated:
Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48
KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.>>
Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon. Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV.>>
Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night.>>
Hit-and-run collision caught on dashcam video
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A nice family drive turns into a dangerous encounter after a driver rams into their car and takes off. Now the father of two young children wants that driver to take responsibility for his actions. The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 2 and Day Mount Spokane Road.>>
Britain raises terror level after concert attack
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain's threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical - meaning an attack may be imminent. May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.>>
Philippine president declares martial law for 60 days following extremist attack
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine military officials say a group of heavily armed militants backing the Islamic State group has barged into a southern city and troops are battling the gunmen. Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Joar Herrera said by telephone that army and police forces were battling at least 15 fighters from a Muslim rebel group called Maute on Tuesday in the village of Basak Malutlut in Marawi.>>
Community gathers for Airway Heights water meeting
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Airway Heights water crisis continues, with hundreds of families still forced to use bottled water instead of what's coming out of their taps. But on Tuesday the community is getting more answers about what's going on thanks to a public meeting held by Fairchild Air Force Base. More than anything folks were concerned about what the Air Force was doing about the contaminated water and the possible health effects it could have on them.>>
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.>>
Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.>>
Drones taking off as Idaho law enforcement tool
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A bird’s eye view, but the drones the Idaho State Police have aren’t toys. Drone video provided was provided to KHQ of Tuesday’s demonstration as well as similar training exercises that include their drones. In total, ISP has six drones they use in each of the six districts ISP covers.>>
Alert Spokane app helping to keep you safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Manchester terror attack is sparking fears close to home. The Ariana Grande concert bombing left 22 people dead in England, sending shock waves globally, including here in Spokane. So how are we protected from a horrific attack like this?>>
Head start: High school students train for real-life firefighting scenarios
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A pair of young men dressed in firefighting gear prepare to enter a building. There mission is simple, advance to the second floor and attack a working fire. Only there’s no fire, and the two young men aren’t firefighters, yet.>>
Testing of Airway Heights water underway in Idaho lab
MOSCOW, Idaho - Samples of contaminated water in Airway Heights has traveled 86 miles to Anatek Labs in Moscow Idaho to be tested. The testing usually takes about two week to get results, but Lab Manager, Dr. Todd Taruscio, says they are making it a top priority and hope to have those results in three to five days.>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after crash
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.>>
