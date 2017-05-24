Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses.

The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.

In September 2015, Perryman, the leader and organizer of a drug conspiracy responsible for trafficking large quantities of meth and heroin from Arizona into Eastern Washington, was arrested with several other people. The investigation resulted in the seizure of over 35 lbs of meth, eight lbs of heroin, and multiple guns. Perryman was also directly tied to a number of drive-by shootings that happened in Spokane in the summer of 2015, and linked to a local overdose death in 2015. After Perryman was arrested, he attempted to retaliate against the local law enforcement officer he deemed responsible for his arrest.

At sentencing the judge noted the damaging impact Perryman's actions had on the community.

Acting United States Attorney Joseph Harrington said, “The heroin epidemic in this country is a real concern and sadly our community is not immune from its destruction.” Harrington went on to add, “this case highlights the joint commitment, dedication, and partnership between our state and federal partners to combat this problem and the accompanying violence associated with trafficking such dangerous drugs into our community. Of additional significance, is the prevention of additional crimes of violence especially those that target our dedicated law enforcement officers.”

