Graco recalls 25,000 car seats

Graco recalls 25,000 car seatsPosted: Updated:
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
Woman lost in Montana wilderness tells miraculous story of survival
By David Winter ABC Fox Montana/KTMF A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods. Then miraculously, found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. Now Madeline Connelly, her family and members of the search crew are sharing their stories from Maddie's seven days alone in the woods.>>
Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.>>
Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.>>
12-year-old Boy Scout being called a hero for quick action after crash
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 12-year-old boy is being credited for helping save lives during a crash at Four Lakes Road near Craig Road in Medical Lake Tuesday morning. First responders will tell you every minute maters in a situation like this. So the young Boy Scout wasted no time putting his skills into action.>>
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Manchester Police "investigating network" after fatal suicide bombing
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Tacoma woman accused of burning her 6-year-old son with cigarettes has been charged with child assault. The News Tribune reports that the 34-year-old woman was charged Friday, and she pleaded not guilty at arraignment. She was jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. Charging papers say the boy's father told Tacoma police that the child returned with burns after two different weekend visits.>>
Orofino woman arrested in shooting death of Samantha Fignani
OROFINO, Idaho - Orofino Police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Samantha S. Fignani. 31-year-old Jessica L. Colpitts of Orofino was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. Colpitts is currently being held at the Clearwater County Jail without bond. A bond amount may be set sometime later today (Wednesday).>>
$190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist
BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports the final allocation plan was approved Monday. Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 sh...>>
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats
DETROIT (AP) - Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.>>
Tom Cruise reveals 'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon
SYDNEY (AP) - The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in. The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to "Top Gun" is a sure thing and should start shooting soon. Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show "Sunrise.">>
Community gathers for Airway Heights water meeting
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Airway Heights water crisis continues, with hundreds of families still forced to use bottled water instead of what's coming out of their taps. But on Tuesday the community is getting more answers about what's going on thanks to a public meeting held by Fairchild Air Force Base. More than anything folks were concerned about what the Air Force was doing about the contaminated water and the possible health effects it could have on them.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 23rd.>>
Violent Spokane drug trafficker gets 30 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, firearms offenses and threatening witnesses. The United States Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Aren Lee Perryman, aka Filthy, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Heroin; Possessing and Using Firearms in Connection with Drug Trafficking; and Intimidating and Threatening witnesses.>>
Man drowns in Moyie River running from Border Patrol agents
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and emergency crews responded to Eastport to assist the United States Border Patrol on Monday. A man had reportedly gone into the Moyie River. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by Border Patrol Agents.>>
Fire near Leavenworth forces evacuation of more than 100 homes
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Update: 6:15 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management says fire mobilization for a wildfire near Leavenworth has been approved. About 168 homes and cabins in the area of the fire are under level three evacuation.>>
