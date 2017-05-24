$190 million settlement going to patients secretly recorded by gynecologist

BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 8,000 patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams will soon receive their share of a $190 million settlement.



The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2rQnM4S) the final allocation plan was approved Monday.



Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Irma Raker, who served as claims adjudicator in the class-action case, says the checks ranging from about $1,900 to nearly $28,000 should be mailed June 2. The case has been described as the largest sexual abuse settlement stemming from a single perpetrator in U.S. history.



The Johns Hopkins Health System fired Dr. Nikita Levy in 2013 after a co-worker alerted authorities about a pen-like camera he wore. He killed himself days later, as federal investigators found about 1,200 videos and 140 images on computers in his home.

