Orofino woman arrested in shooting death of Samantha Fignani - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Orofino woman arrested in shooting death of Samantha Fignani

Orofino Police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Samantha S. Fignani.

31-year-old Jessica L. Colpitts of Orofino was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. Colpitts is currently being held at the Clearwater County Jail without bond. A bond amount may be set sometime later today (Wednesday).

Three search warrants have been served in the Orofino area since the shooting and the investigation remains open and active. More information will be released by the Police Department later this afternoon.

